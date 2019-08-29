Police disclose more in bid to find man wanted over kidnap and drug offences in Sheffield
Police officers searching for a Sheffield man wanted over kidnap and drug offences have released extra detail about one of the crimes.
Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police revealed that Sarkhan Mohammed, aged 29, is wanted over kidnap and drug offences dating back to May 2018.
The force did not disclose anything else about the incident, but this afternoon it has been disclosed that the kidnap victim was a 28-year-old man.
Mohammed is believed to frequent the Attercliffe, Darnall and Bents Green areas of Sheffield.
He also has links to Derbyshire, particularly Dronfield and Hathersage.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/73638/19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.