"Loads of people in community groups saying their water is brown or not coming through"

Residents in Rotherham suffered a water outage due to a ‘complex burst main’.

People in areas including Rawmarsh and Parkgate reported being affected by the incident on Infirmary Road on Sunday afternoon.

One resident said: “I saw lots of reports of a water outage in my postcode, S62. Loads of people in community groups saying theirs is brown or not coming through.”

Yorkshire Water did not say how many homes were affected or what had caused the burst.

A spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working on a complex burst main on Infirmary Road since Sunday afternoon. We used tankers and re-zoned the network to bring supplies back to all but five properties by Sunday evening. We are continuing to support those customers and our teams are currently on site conducting the complex repairs to return all supplies to normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience customers experienced yesterday and we are working hard to complete repairs as soon as possible.”