The baths, just off Glossop Road, include steam rooms, a sauna, an ice room and a plunge pool, with various treatments available

These photos and video footage show inside the historic Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre which have finally reopened four years after closing suddenly.

Turkish Baths 1877 opened in mid-November at what was part of the old Glossop Road Baths, on Victoria Street, which is said to be the world's oldest Victorian Turkish baths.

The premises, with their beautiful tiled interior and domed ceiling, had been home to Spa 1877, which closed suddenly in September 2019.

Hazel Wheatley, the owner of Turkish Baths 1877, showed The Star around the lovingly restored baths which she said had been hugely popular since they reopened on November 16.

Visitors have come from as far as Sweden and New Zealand

These photos show the plunge pool, sauna, ice chamber and steam rooms, including an aromatherapy steam room with scents including lemon grass and winter berries, awaiting visitors.

Also pictured are the relaxation area, the heated benches and the treatment rooms upstairs where you can get a massage or hammam scrub.

Ms Wheatley told The Star how she has welcomed people from as far afield as Sweden and New Zealand since it reopened, with a group of open water swimmers also dropping in to warm up and recover.

Some customers remembered visiting when it was still Glossop Road Baths too, or told how their grandparents were regulars back then.

Plans for membership scheme and expansion downstairs

"We've had people in tears and people hugging us because they're just so happy it's open again," said Ms Wheatley. "It's a truly unique place which the people of Sheffield are really proud to have in their city."

She said she would love to have some brown tourist signs around the city directing people to the attraction.

She also described plans for a membership scheme so people could use it more regularly, like a gym, and not just for special occasions. And she told how she hopes to open seven days a week in future and expects to open the downstairs area as a Baths Saloon, serving tea, coffee, homemade cakes and bakes, and salads and meats, during the first quarter of 2024.

A two-hour session at Turkish Baths 1877 costs £35, including use of the sauna, steam rooms, ice room, plunge pool and relaxation lounge.