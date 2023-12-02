It has been one year since the fiasco of the Stannington gas flood in Sheffield.

At 11pm on December 2, 2022, a burst Yorkshire Water main tore into a Cadent Gas pipe, causing some 200,000 litres to enter the area's gas system in an "unprecedented" incident.

Shocked residents watched in bafflement as water poured out of their gas hobs, metres and appliances.

By the end, more than 3,000 homes were affected, with thousands of families left without power or hot water.

Because repairs required manually turning off the supply at homes, it took 14 days for all repairs to be complete. During that time, many residents felt they were forced to stay in their freezing homes in case it was their day for engineers to come knocking.

It also saw many heartwarming stories of community spirit in the area as residents pulled together to check on their neighbours and help each other through the disaster.

In the gallery below, The Star has recapped the timeline of the fiasco in pictures, which even a year later still has not seen the publication of an independent investigation by Yorkshire Water into what happened.

