Rotherham great-grandmother Dorothy celebrates 100th birthday with a line dance

The centenarian first took up tap dancing lessons when she was 30 and says: “I can dance better than I can walk.”

A Rotherham great grandmother has celebrated turning 100 with a line dance.

Rotherham great-grandmother Dorothy Lunn, pictured at a line dance organised for her 100th birthday at Dalton Parish Hall.

Great-grandmother-of-three Dorothy Lunn took up the hobby when she was in her thirties and says that 'staying fit and always being active' is the secret to a long life.

Dorothy said: "I would say it's staying active. I used to do lots of swimming, nearly every day at one point, and have done yoga in the past.

"It's staying fit and always being active."

During World War Two, Dorothy worked in the offices at an Avro aircraft factory in Leeds which produced RAF heavy bomber planes.

The mum-of-two started going to tap classes when she was in her thirties with her husband and says she can now 'dance better than she can walk.'

Dorothy, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire. said: "It just stuck with me.

"I don't dance as much now as I get tired – my legs don't go like they used to.

“But I do still like to dance a couple of times a week.