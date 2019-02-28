A Rotherham drug dealer has been ordered to give up £100,000 made through his criminality or spend longer behind bars.

Anthony Mullen, aged 58, of Ashfield Way, Woodlaithes, was found to have made over £400,000 from drug trafficking offences and money laundering and was jailed for nine years in July last year.

CRIME: Locked up in February - offenders jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this month

During a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, Mullen, who was jailed for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, was ordered to pay back a total of £102,239.89 – made up of seized cash, vehicles and property belonging to him – or face an extra 12 months behind bars.

POLICE: Attackers still at large after stabbing in Sheffield which left man fighting for life

If he fails to pay comply with the order he will still owe the cash when he is released from prison and will be expected to pay the amount off.

READ MORE: Police probe into shooting at Sheffield house continues

Detective Constable James Harding said Mullen had made a career of drug dealing.

“This man has gone under the radar for a number of years and is a career criminal, he has made a lot of money from his criminality and justice has now been served,” he said.

“We were incredibly pleased with the prison sentence he received, and the Proceeds of Crime Act hearing result on top is very satisfying for us.

“We seized several kilos of Class A drugs from Mullen’s home and vehicle, as well as a huge amount of cash. It is right that Mullen does not benefit from his criminality in the future.

“We hope this acts as a deterrent to other people engaging in these types of crime. We will not allow you to live what you perceive to be the high life whilst others suffer from your criminality.”