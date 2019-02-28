Locked up in February - offenders jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this month

The 23-year-old, of Dagnam Place, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, had an extra six months added to a five year sentence he is already serving after pleadingguilty to possession with intent to supply drugs after he was caught witha significant amount of cash and amobile phone linked to drug dealing.
Callum Williamson, 19, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne, was jailedfor possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article after he was spotted dealing in woodland on the Manor estate and apprehended.