The 28-year-old fromBarnsleyhad 21 months added onto a prison sentence he was already serving afterhe threw a bucket of urine and faeces at prison officers atHMP Moorland in Doncaster.

Locked up in February - offenders jailed at Sheffield Crown Court this month

Here are some of the offenders locked up at Sheffield Crown Court this month.

They were jailed for offences including murder, sexual assault and child neglect.

The 45-year-old, of Nicholas Street, Barnsley, was jailed for nine years after being found guilty ofchild sex offences committed overthree years.

1. Dilbahadur Rayamajhi

The 51-year-old, of Upperthorpe, Sheffield, was jailed after admitting breaching the conditions of both his suspended prison sentence and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order plusdriving while disqualified.

2. Andrew Moore - five years

The 23-year-old, of Dagnam Place, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, had an extra six months added to a five year sentence he is already serving after pleadingguilty to possession with intent to supply drugs after he was caught witha significant amount of cash and amobile phone linked to drug dealing.

3. Ben Hodson - six months

Callum Williamson, 19, of Cradock Mews, Arbourthorne, was jailedfor possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a bladed article after he was spotted dealing in woodland on the Manor estate and apprehended.

4. Callum Williamson - three years

