Attackers involved in a New Year’s Eve stabbing in Sheffield which left a man fighting for life are still at large.

They were involved in an attack in which a 27-year-old man was injured close to the Wagon and Horses pub and Chapeltown Tap House and Gin Bar in Chapeltown at around 8.25pm on Monday, December 31.

Door supervisors working at the Tap House and Gin Bar and an off-duty nurse provided emergency first aid before paramedics arrived and rushed the victim to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said the stabbing victim is ‘continuing to receive treatment’.

Nobody has yet been charged over the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 718 of December 31.



