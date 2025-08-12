Emergency services were called to Grenoside after a car overturned in a major crash.

Emergency services were called to Grenoside at 12.34pm today (12 August) following a collision involving three vehicles near the village entrance sign.

A silver Fiat van, a black Nissan Qashqai, and a grey Nissan Leaf collided near the junction of Main Street and Salt Box Lane.

The car was left on its side following the crash. | Contributed

Photos show one vehicle left overturned on its side, with debris scattered across the pavement.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics attended the scene.

Main Street remains closed at the Salt Box Lane junction as crews work to clear the area and make it safe.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers are still at the scene investigating the cause of the crash, which has not yet been determined.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while the road closure remains in place.