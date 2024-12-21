Helping Yorkshire Poundies: Rescue pup Angel ready for her forever home
Applications from dog lovers keen to offer Angel a home are now being accepted by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.
Angel, a mixed breed, was a skinny abandoned puppy in stray kennels when Helping Yorkshire Poundies offered her a lifeline.
She was just four to five months old, underweight and weak.
The charity said she “just curled up in her bed in a tiny ball” when she first arrived, but she’s now “much brighter”.
A spokesperson said: “She’s just the sweetest little pup - wiggly, loving and totally adorable.”
She is said to be young enough to learn to live with cats and she can live with other neutered dogs, but not elderly ones as it is deemed unfair on them to have a new pup suddenly arrive.
In the latest update from the charity, Angel is said to be “coming on in leaps and bounds” in her foster home and is now “a bouncy, happy 5-6 month old puppy who is raring to go”.
The spokesperson added: “Angel is a typical bully breed puppy who loves everyone and can be quite boisterous, especially with other dogs, and needs to continue learning her boundaries .
“Angel is a perfect little girl travelling, she also settles very well in her crate and sleeps without a peep overnight.
“She’s nearly there with her housetraining - what a little star.
“She is a mixed breed (she is not a Staffy) - she is currently around 11kg in weight, so judging by her current size, she’ll be medium (maybe on the larger side) size when she is grown up and will need a family who can give her all the training, exercise and cuddles that a bully breed needs.
“How could anyone resist that face?!”
