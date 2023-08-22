The wall is meant for advertising space - meaning the bright, colourful mural of the parrot now has to come down.

The work by street artist Peachzz lit up the entrance to London Road with a bright depiction of a macaw parrot taking flight, with the words "forge your path".

The wall is routinely used for specially commissioned advertising, and previously featured a bespoke advert for Domino's pizza.

The parrot was unveiled in 2022 as part of a nationwide ‘financial freedom’ promotion tour from company Rapyd.

Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell next to her mural of the parrot in August 2022.

The mural of the parrot was only meant to last two months but has instead been brightening up London Road for nearly a year to the day.

But on Monday (August 21), contractors painted over the mural in white, erasing it forever.