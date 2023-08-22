Sheffield street art: Mural of parrot on London Road by artist Peachzz painted over
The wall is meant for advertising space - meaning the bright, colourful mural of the parrot now has to come down.
A colourful mural of a parrot on a Sheffield road promoting freedom for local businesses has been painted over.
The work by street artist Peachzz lit up the entrance to London Road with a bright depiction of a macaw parrot taking flight, with the words "forge your path".
The wall is routinely used for specially commissioned advertising, and previously featured a bespoke advert for Domino's pizza.
The parrot was unveiled in 2022 as part of a nationwide ‘financial freedom’ promotion tour from company Rapyd.
The mural of the parrot was only meant to last two months but has instead been brightening up London Road for nearly a year to the day.
But on Monday (August 21), contractors painted over the mural in white, erasing it forever.
Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell recently unveiled a piece on Pond Street for bus passengers to enjoy. She told The Star she is due to work on another 'sizeable wall' in Walkley.