News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
A debut and big returns as Xisco names Owls XI to face Preston

Sheffield street art: Mural of parrot on London Road by artist Peachzz painted over

The wall is meant for advertising space - meaning the bright, colourful mural of the parrot now has to come down.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 06:52 BST

A colourful mural of a parrot on a Sheffield road promoting freedom for local businesses has been painted over.

A brightly-coloured mural of a parrot taking flight by street artist Peachzz on London Road has been painted over.A brightly-coloured mural of a parrot taking flight by street artist Peachzz on London Road has been painted over.
A brightly-coloured mural of a parrot taking flight by street artist Peachzz on London Road has been painted over.

The work by street artist Peachzz lit up the entrance to London Road with a bright depiction of a macaw parrot taking flight, with the words "forge your path".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The wall is routinely used for specially commissioned advertising, and previously featured a bespoke advert for Domino's pizza.

The parrot was unveiled in 2022 as part of a nationwide ‘financial freedom’ promotion tour from company Rapyd.

Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell next to her mural of the parrot in August 2022.Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell next to her mural of the parrot in August 2022.
Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell next to her mural of the parrot in August 2022.

The mural of the parrot was only meant to last two months but has instead been brightening up London Road for nearly a year to the day.

But on Monday (August 21), contractors painted over the mural in white, erasing it forever.

Street artist Megan 'Peachzz' Russell recently unveiled a piece on Pond Street for bus passengers to enjoy. She told The Star she is due to work on another 'sizeable wall' in Walkley.

Related topics:SheffieldLondon Road