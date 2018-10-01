Road closed following shooting near Sheffield

A road is closed this morning after a gun was fired during a disturbance near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, at 6.45pm yesterday to reports of a disturbance during which a gun was fired.

The incident happened close to the Norwood roundabout.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and the crime scene remains cordoned off this morning while officers investigate.

Buses have been diverted to avoid the crime scene.

Extra police patrols have been ordered.

Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 1101-300918.