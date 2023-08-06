The road is currently closed, following a serious crash.

Police were called at 9.29am to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Barnsley Road. Occupants of both vehicles required medical treatment with one woman suffering serious injuries.

The emergency services are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash, which took place earlier this morning and has left a woman seriously injured.

The serious collision took place in Brierley, Barnsley earlier today (Sunday, August 6, 2023).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.29am to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Barnsley Road. Occupants of both vehicles required medical treatment with one woman suffering serious injuries.

“The road remains closed to allow for both vehicles to be recovered.”