Barnsley Road, Barnsley: Road closed after two-vehicle crash which has left woman seriously injured

The road is currently closed, following a serious crash.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Police were called at 9.29am to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Barnsley Road. Occupants of both vehicles required medical treatment with one woman suffering serious injuries.Lead picture courtesy of Luke Luke

The emergency services are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash, which took place earlier this morning and has left a woman seriously injured.

The serious collision took place in Brierley, Barnsley earlier today (Sunday, August 6, 2023).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.29am to reports of a collision between two vehicles on Barnsley Road. Occupants of both vehicles required medical treatment with one woman suffering serious injuries.

“The road remains closed to allow for both vehicles to be recovered.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

