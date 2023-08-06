South Yorkshire Police have revealed the 10 Sheffield streets which were hit hardest by arsonists and vandals in June 2023, based on reports made by members of the public.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in June 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

1 . 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals 10 Sheffield streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals

2 . On or near Morland Road, Gleadless: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in June 2023 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Morland Road, Gleadless, with 5

3 . On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in June 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale, with 4

4 . On or near Edmund Avenue, Bradway: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in June 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in June 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Edmund Avenue, Bradway, with 4