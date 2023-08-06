News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield Houses: £730,000 home near good school in sought-after suburb “ideal for alfresco dining” 

The detached four-bedroom new build- with potential for a fifth - was completed in 2019.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 6th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

A Totley home, on Stocks Green Drive in Sheffield, falls within the catchment area of an “outstanding” primary school and is on the market for £730,000.

The entrance hall contains below-stair storage, a cloakroom, and bathroom, and leads into a front-facing reception room which could easily be used as a fifth bedroom.

The living room, with bi-fold doors to the back garden and windows to the front, is naturally bright, and features a multi-fuel fireplace perfect for cold evenings.

The property has off-road parking for four cars, and an enclosed garden to the rear. The garden features a patio and lawn, making it an ideal space for socialising and “alfresco dining”.

If you are interested in the property and want more information, it can be found on Zoopla’s website, marketed by Hunters Woodseats.

The view from above the property shows just how spacious the exterior is.

1. Birds-eye view

The view from above the property shows just how spacious the exterior is.

Photo Sales
The stone-built house has a stylish exterior, along with a garage and driveway with space for four cars.

2. Front of the property

The stone-built house has a stylish exterior, along with a garage and driveway with space for four cars.

Photo Sales
The lounge has large windows to the front, and bi-fold doors out to the back garden and patio, along with a feature multi-fuel fireplace.

3. Lounge

The lounge has large windows to the front, and bi-fold doors out to the back garden and patio, along with a feature multi-fuel fireplace.

Photo Sales
The kitchen and dining area is well-lit and spacious, with a large kitchen island, and also leads out to the patio.

4. Kitchen and dining area

The kitchen and dining area is well-lit and spacious, with a large kitchen island, and also leads out to the patio.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HomePrimary schoolSheffield