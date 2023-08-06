The detached four-bedroom new build- with potential for a fifth - was completed in 2019.

A Totley home, on Stocks Green Drive in Sheffield, falls within the catchment area of an “outstanding” primary school and is on the market for £730,000.

The entrance hall contains below-stair storage, a cloakroom, and bathroom, and leads into a front-facing reception room which could easily be used as a fifth bedroom.

The living room, with bi-fold doors to the back garden and windows to the front, is naturally bright, and features a multi-fuel fireplace perfect for cold evenings.

The property has off-road parking for four cars, and an enclosed garden to the rear. The garden features a patio and lawn, making it an ideal space for socialising and “alfresco dining”.

If you are interested in the property and want more information, it can be found on Zoopla’s website, marketed by Hunters Woodseats.

1 . Birds-eye view The view from above the property shows just how spacious the exterior is. Photo Sales

2 . Front of the property The stone-built house has a stylish exterior, along with a garage and driveway with space for four cars. Photo Sales

3 . Lounge The lounge has large windows to the front, and bi-fold doors out to the back garden and patio, along with a feature multi-fuel fireplace. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen and dining area The kitchen and dining area is well-lit and spacious, with a large kitchen island, and also leads out to the patio. Photo Sales