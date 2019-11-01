Road closed after serious collision involving pedestrian on Barnsley road

A road has been closed since this morning after a pedestrian was involved in a serious collision with a car in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 1st November 2019, 2:00 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 5:13 pm

Emergency services were called to Manchester Road, Penistone, at around 11.40am following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

The road remains closed at this time and police officers remain on the scene.

More to follow.