Road closed after serious collision involving pedestrian on Barnsley road
A road has been closed since this morning after a pedestrian was involved in a serious collision with a car in Barnsley.
Friday, 1st November 2019, 2:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st November 2019, 5:13 pm
Emergency services were called to Manchester Road, Penistone, at around 11.40am following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
The road remains closed at this time and police officers remain on the scene.
More to follow.