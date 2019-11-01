Police trace passengers in taxi shot at in Sheffield street
Three passengers in a taxi shot at in a drive-by shooting in Sheffield have been traced.
The three men were in a white Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, when a gun was fired at the vehicle on Tuesday night.
They initially failed to come forward and identify themselves, but today South Yorkshire Police said ‘they have been traced’.
It has emerged that one of the passengers received minor injuries, but no other details have been released.
The shooting is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.
South Yorkshire Police said it is ‘not linked to any other incidents at this time’.
The gunman responsible opened fire from a blue Audi A3 which pulled up alongside the taxi.
Police patrols have been stepped up in the area in a bid to reassure residents of their safety.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 892 of October 29 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.