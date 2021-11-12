David Kerry died in a collision on Balby Road, Doncaster

David Kerry has been named locally as the 42-year-old who died when he was in collision with a car on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

Police, paramedics and a number of members of the public fought valiantly to save him, with the air ambulance called in, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His children, sister and friends have all paid tribute to Mr Kerry, a Leeds United fan.

Nicole Kerry simply posted: “R.I.P dad,” while Luis Kerry wrote: “This is my dad if anyone knows anything about it please share.”

Sister Anne Stokes wrote: “R.I.P little bro.”

Balby Road was shut in both directions for several hours following the fatal collision, with the air ambulance landing in nearby Westfield Park.

South Yorkshire Police say the driver of a blue Mercedes involved in the collision is helping with the investigation while an appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

It has also emerged that members of the public tended to Mr Kerry following the collision.

Alysha Jaques said: “Honestly awful, and to witness it was even worse, poor man. Tried to do our best to save him! RIP

She added: Worst night of my life - to witness that when we was just driving down the road was something I will never get out my head. We tried our best to save him. I’m so sorry to him and his family.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, a blue Mercedes was travelling along Balby Road in the direction of Doncaster. As they crossed the junction with Mansfield Road, the driver collided with a 42-year-old man in the carriageway.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Mercedes wasn’t injured and is currently assisting us with our investigation.

The incident number is 897 of 10 November and any information can be sent through via 101 or live chat.