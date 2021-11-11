Balby Road in Doncaster was shut in both directions following the fatal collision, with the air ambulance landing in nearby Westfield Park.

South Yorkshire Police say the driver of a blue Mercedes involved in the collision is helping with the investigation while an appeal has been launched to find anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police and paramedics attended at the scene in Balby Road.

A spokesman said: “Our Roads Policing Team is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Doncaster yesterday in which a pedestrian died.

“At around 7.30pm, a blue Mercedes was travelling along Balby Road in the direction of Doncaster. As they crossed the junction with Mansfield Road, the driver collided with a 42-year-old man in the carriageway.

“The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Mercedes wasn’t injured and is currently assisting us with our investigation.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or captured either party on their dash-cam footage as they travelled through the area.”

The incident number is 897 of 10 November and any information can be shared by calling 101 or via live chat.

Footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.