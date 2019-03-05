Have your say

CCTV footage has been found of a Sheffield man reported missing from home.

Ricardo Reid, aged 24, was reported missing on Friday and officers searching for him have found CCTV footage showing the missing man in the Spital Hill area of Burngreave at 9.10am that day.

Richardo Reid

POLICE: Ugly scenes after Sheffield Derby as rival supporters fight outside Hillsborough

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build and has short, black hair.

CRIME: Six arrested as rival fans clash at Sheffield derby

Ricardo last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black trousers and trainers. He was also carrying a plastic bag.

COURT: Doncaster man jailed for 12 years for sex attacks on women on nights out

South Yorkshire Police said officers ‘are growing increasingly concerned’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 194 of March 1.