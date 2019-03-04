Man to stand trial accused of masturbating in front of girls on South Yorkshire bus 

A man accused of exposure and masturbating in front of three girls on a South Yorkshire bus will now stand trial after he denied the charges in court.

Kelsey Osbourne has been charged with exposure and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 25 last year on the X22 bus, which serves Rotherham and Barnsley, as it travelled through Rotherham.

Osbourne, aged 31, is accused of carrying out the sexual act for his own sexual gratification in the presence of three 14-year-old girls travelling on the bus.

He entered not guilty pleas to both charges during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

A trial date has been fixed for May 29 this year.

Judge Graham Reeds QC remanded Osbourne, of HMP Doncaster, into custody until his next court appearance.

