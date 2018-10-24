Restraining order for Sheffield man who robbed victim he met via online advert

A man who ransacked another man’s home after meeting him via an online advert has been served with a five-year restraining order.

Balal Ali

Balal Ali, aged 23, West Quadrant, Firth Park, responded to an advert posted by a man on an online classified advertising page.

When he called at his home in Netherthorpe he then turned violent, demanded cash from his victim and ransacked his home – stealing a number of valuable items including iPads and phones while making threats throughout the raid.

He pleaded guilty to theft and affray at Sheffield Crown Court during a hearing on Wednesday, October 17.

DC Yvonne Fairbrother said: “Ali’s DNA was discovered at the victim’s home by crime scene investigators. We later recovered the stolen property from his home address and returned it to the victim.”



In addition to the restraining order, Ali was also served a 21-month suspended sentence, asked to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work and pay compensation to his victim.

DC Fairbrother continued: “Ali took advantage of the victim, who trusted him with personal information, and I’m pleased he has been held responsible for his actions that day.



“Posting adverts online can often mean that we are also posting personal information. I’d advise anyone doing so to take precautions when using such sites.



“Think carefully about posting your home address publicly and if a respondent to your advert is coming to your home, let someone know or maybe ask a family member or friend to be there with you.”