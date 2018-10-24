Sheffield man on the run for failing to appear at court on drugs, firearm and money laundering charges

A Sheffield man is on the run after failing to appear at court to answer drugs, firearm and money laundering charges.

Mohammed Anwaar

Mohammed Anwaar, aged 29, was due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week after being charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.

Detective Constable Paolo Messina, said: “Anwaar is fully aware that he is now wanted by police and that he is potentially facing a stint behind bars.

“It is absolutely essential that we hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anwaar recently and I’d urge people who do have information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us.

“He has links to Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Derbyshire.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away. “

Any further information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 251 of October 23.