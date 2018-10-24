Police issue E-fit of man wanted over shop raid in Barnsley

A police E-fit has been released of a man wanted over a shop raid in Barnsley.

He struck at an off-licence on Station Road, Royston, at around 8.40pm on Friday, September 21 after initially chatting to the shopkeeper before brandishing a knife and demanding cash.

A police E-fit has been released of a man wanted over a shop raid in Barnsley

CRIME: Woman jailed for pimping out sex worker online from her Sheffield flat



The crook left empty-handed and was last seen running along Station Road in the direction of Haigh Moor Way and Birkdale Road.

POLICE: Sheffield man on the run for failing to appear at court on drugs, firearm and money laundering charges

He spoke with a local accent and was about 5ft 4ins tall.

READ MORE: Unsolved murder of Sheffield prostitute ‘under continuous review,’ say police



Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,006 of September 21.