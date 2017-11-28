Revolvers, crossbows, knives and swords handed in to South Yorkshire Police

Police chiefs have revealed that 11 handguns capable of firing bullets were handed in as part of a two week weapon surrender scheme in South Yorkshire.

A total of 203 weapons in total were handed in along with 600 rounds of ammunition in a scheme aimed at reducing the risk of weapons falling into the wrong hands

Weapons handed in during a two week surrender scheme

Six bullet rifles, 27 air rifles, 17 shot guns, 15 replica firearms, 75 knives and 20 swords were among the weapons handed in as well as a captive bolt gun and spear gun.

Detective Superintendent Una Jennings, South Yorkshire Police's lead officer for armed criminality, said: “The types of weapons that have been handed in range from revolvers, shotguns, knives and air rifles, to more obscure items including a spear gun, walking stick derived sword and knuckle dusters.

“The success of this surrender is testament to our communities however, and their commitment to protect their friends, families and loved ones and their want to make South Yorkshire a safer place.

“I personally want to thank everyone who has taken the time to hand these weapons and ammunition in, as they are now safely in police possession and unable to fall into the wrongs and into potential criminal circulation."

All the weapons handed in will now be subject to forensic testing.

Should any be found to have been used in criminality, investigations will be launched.

Det Supt Jennings added: “I am really pleased with the weapons handed in, and I do believe the surrender gave people an opportunity to safely dispose of them without fear of prosecution for possession at the point of surrender.

“This in turn results in one less weapon that can become available on the streets, and is one less potential victim of crime. To remove over 200 weapons that could have been used for criminal gains is a tremendous effort, and I again want to thank everybody involved.

“Those who choose to arm themselves and commit crime are responsible for damaging our communities and are a blight on society, and I want to make it very clear that the use of firearms and knives in South Yorkshire will not be tolerated."