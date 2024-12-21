Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A missing Doncaster man has now been found safe and well, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force first issued the appeal to find missing man, Martin, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, December 21, 2024).

It followed the last sighting of Martin in the Rossington area of the city at around 12.20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found 'safe and well' | Submit

The appeal was shared, as the search to find him continued.

A force spokesperson has now confirmed that Martin has been found.

“We are pleased to share that Martin from Doncaster has been found safe and well.

“Thank you, as always, for sharing our appeal,” the South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.