Police understand the man, aged 88, was walking on the pavement on Redmires Road between Hallam Grange Road and Ridge Court, when he was involved in a collision with what is believed to be an electric scooter.
It is understood the scooter rider stopped to help the man back to his feet, before leaving. The rider is described as a male in their late teens.
Today police re-applealed for information over the incident, and confirmed the injured man remained in hospital.
Officers say they want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists who may hold dashcam footage.
Get in touch online online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 585 of 13 April 2023.
If you have dashcam footage, email this to [email protected] and quote the same incident number in the email subject line.