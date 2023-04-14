News you can trust since 1887
Redmires Road Sheffield: Man, 88, taken to hospital after collision with 'electric' scooter on footpath

A man is in hospital in a serious condition after a collision involving a scooter on a Sheffield footpath.

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2023, 18:07 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

The 88-year-old was walking on the footpath on Redmires Road when the crash happened yesterday, Thursday, April 13, at around 3.30pm, between the junctions with Hallam Grange Road and Ridge Court.

Police said it was understood that the rider of what is believed to have been an electric scooter stopped to help the man back to his feet before leaving the scene. The pedestrian was later taken to hospital, where he remains, with serious injuries.

The scooter rider is described as a male in his late teens. Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists who may hold dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Redmires Road in Sheffield, where an 88-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with the rider of what is believed to have been an electric scooter on the footpath yesterday, Thursday, April 13. Photo: GoogleRedmires Road in Sheffield, where an 88-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with the rider of what is believed to have been an electric scooter on the footpath yesterday, Thursday, April 13. Photo: Google
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 585 of April 13. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.