A businessman has resubmitted plans for a cafe in ‘one of the few remaining unspoilt, natural beauty spots’ in Sheffield’s piece of the national park.

Roy Garvida wants to site a lodge the size of a shipping container, separate toilet, generator and two parking spaces on Long Causeway, at the end of the road next to Upper Redmires reservoir and the start of a track up to Stanage Pole.

The existing Redmires Cafe is run out of a trailer on Long Causeway.

An earlier proposal was withdrawn after officials at the Peak District National Park said they were unable to support it without an additional ecology report.

Planning agent Craig Rowell said it had now been resubmitted and was due to appear online at the end of August, when a four-week window for comments starts. Previous objections would not be valid, he added.

More than 50 people wrote to oppose the initial plan including Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and Sheffield Bird Study Group.

Ruth Coulthard, of Riverdale Road, Sheffield, wrote: "This is one of the few, remaining unspoilt, natural beauty spots, full of wildlife and wildness. A cafe or any other such retail idea would be an obscene intrusion and would displace wildlife and scar the tranquil environment there."

The planning application states Mr Garvida purchased the land and, starting in August last year, ran Redmires Cafe from a trailer 'under licence from the local authority'.

It adds: "The site is rural and surrounded by mature trees and fenced off to the boundaries with a gateway access, there are no outbuildings on the site. The applicant’s land is generous in size however they only use a small section for the business. Customers tend to be walkers and cyclists and they operate throughout the year."

It adds: "The proposed annex will be used by the applicant as part kitchen and part indoor café sitting area, so customers can shelter from weather while enjoying their break."

And: "There will be a portable toilet positioned behind the proposed annex. The applicant will bring a generator to site for power and this will not be left on site and removed daily at the close of business. Any waste will be removed from the site daily by the applicant. There will be no one staying on site overnight and no living accommodation, this will only be occupied during business operating hours.

"The proposed is not expected to increase traffic within the area, the applicant already runs a mobile café and the purpose of the more permanent room or annex is so the applicant can run their business in all weathers and perhaps including the winter."

On Redmires Cafe’s Facebook page Mr Garvida said he had cleaned up the area.

He wrote: "We heard the voice of one or two unhappy people about the changes we allegedly brought or will bring. No disrespect, but the area before Redmires Cafe long arrived was and will always be busy with traffic and sadly litter is found everywhere. This is beyond our control and we are not responsible for the uncaring and irresponsible people out there. This will always be a popular place for locals and tourists alike all year round. But we sincerely hear you guys and we will work continuously and responsibly to improve.

Entrance to the site on Long Causeway