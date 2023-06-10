The pair tied the knot at a Yorkshire-themed wedding after meeting during a media interview in 2022.

Rate My Takeaway star, Danny Malin, has married journalist, Sophie Mei Lan, in a Yorkshire-themed ceremony today.

The Rate My Takeaway host, known as 'Mr Yorkshire', met his new 'Mrs Yorkshire' during a media interview last year, in which Danny said they "just clicked".

Sophie said: "I felt like I was living every romantic cliche I had written about, we were destined to be. He is the one for me, there is no doubt.”

The couple married today at Leeds Minster in a white, green and yellow themed ceremony, emulating the Yorkshire Rose. The building was also covered in oriental touches, with plenty of gold - the Chinese lucky colour.

Ahead of their wedding today, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby. Sophie said: "In another glamorous moment, I took a pregnancy test in the t’Asda loos and Danny saw the results when we hopped back into the Rate My Takeaway van. And we were up duff.”

The pair came to decide they would be wed before their baby was born. The new baby will be Sophie's third child and Danny's seventh, but it will be their first together.

During the ceremony earlier today, Sophie wore a fairytale dress from Bridal Reloved in York. The bridesmaids were dressed in a design by Sophie’s daughter Jasmine and made by Wake Bespoke and all the groomsmen were dressed in suits by Danny’s favourite Yorkshire shop Slaters.

Sophie said: “I was worried about finding ‘the’ dress with my growing belly but my friend Elizabeth took the best care of me and I bought a preloved dress, tiara and veil for the big day. Better still it’s all preloved so eco -friendly.

The couple tied the knot at Leeds Minster, ahead of the birth of their first child together.

"I never thought the love of my life would come packaged in a Santa top, a Gregg’s coffee (upgraded now to Starbucks) in hand and with an accent almost as Yorkshire sounding as mine.