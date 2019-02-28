Have your say

Another supermarket has been ram raided in Sheffield in the latest of a spate of similar incidents in the city.

McColl’s on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, was targeted at 11.30pm, with local residents finding the front of the store severely damaged this morning.

Repairs are being carried out while a police investigation into the incident is under way.

Nobody was in the shop at the time of the raid.

It has not yet been revealed whether anything was stolen.

There have been a number of ram raids in Sheffield this month, with the Heeley Green Co-op on Gleadless Road targeted in the early hours of Sunday, February 17.

A grey estate type car smashed into the shutters – breaking the glass windows behind – but the crooks involved failed to gain entry to the store.

Raiders struck at Asda on South Road, Walkley, on Wednesday, February 6 and five days later theTexaco garage on Burncross Road, Chapeltown; Tesco on Dykes Hall Road, Hillsborough and Spar on Pot House Lane, Stocksbridge, were targeted in the space of a few hours.

Attempts were also made to ram raid Screwfix in Hillsborough and Tesco on Herries Road, Southey, earlier this month.

The Co-op on Oldfield Road, Stannington, was also broken into along with Tesco on Infirmary Road, Upperthorpe.

On Friday, February 15, a 24-year-old man from Parson Cross was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit thefts and quizzed over four incidents

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.