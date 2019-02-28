Have your say

An arsonist is being hunted after a fire was started in a block of flats in Sheffield while residents slept in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was discovered in a communal stairwell of flats in Washington Road, Sharrow, at 3.30am.

An old mattress had been set alight.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and prevented them from spreading to any of the flats in the block.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.