Queens Road police incident Sheffield: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision near McDonald’s

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after an incident involving a car near to a McDonald’s on a busy Sheffield road.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

Both police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene after the collision, which was reported mid-afternoon on Sunday on Queens Road, near Norfolk Park.

The road was closed off to traffic while emergency services dealt with the incident, which police said was not far from the McDonald’s, near to the junction with Granville Road, with uniformed police officers on the scene, as well as paramedics.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement released this morning: “Emergency services were called at around 3.30am on Sunday June 25 following reports of a collision on Queens Road, near to the McDonald’s.

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car near McDonald’s on Queens Road, Sheffield.A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car near McDonald’s on Queens Road, Sheffield.
“It is understood that a pedestrian and a Volkswagen Tiguan were involved in the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.”

The Queens Road incident came just two days after another pedestrian, a woman, was seriously injured in a collision on City Road. Police appealed for witnesses to that incident over the weekend, and are continuing their investigations.

The woman injured on City Road on Friday evening was described as being aged in her 50s, and her injuries were described by police as being serious but not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers said that the driver of the car involved in that incident had failed to stop.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

