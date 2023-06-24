News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3
Five charged in burglary 'crackdown' by South Yorkshire Police

City Road police incident Sheffield: Pedestrian seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run involving car

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision involving a car on a busy Sheffield road.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 24th Jun 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

The woman, understood to be aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital after the incident which happened on City Road, at 9.40pm, on Friday night (June 23), and which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

The road was closed while emergency workers attended the scene, with trams also stopped while the Yorkshire Ambulance Service worked on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said in a statement: “We received a call at 9.40pm last night (23 June) for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian on City Road in Sheffield. It is believed that a woman in her 50s was involved in a collision with a car. The driver of the car fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Most Popular
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision involving a car on City Road, Sheffield. File picture shows police attending an incident.A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision involving a car on City Road, Sheffield. File picture shows police attending an incident.
A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision involving a car on City Road, Sheffield. File picture shows police attending an incident.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, her injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.”

"Officers are continuing their enquiries to identify those involved and anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1179 of 23 June 2023.”