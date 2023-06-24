A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit and run collision involving a car on a busy Sheffield road.

The woman, understood to be aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital after the incident which happened on City Road, at 9.40pm, on Friday night (June 23), and which is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

The road was closed while emergency workers attended the scene, with trams also stopped while the Yorkshire Ambulance Service worked on the scene.

Police said in a statement: “We received a call at 9.40pm last night (23 June) for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian on City Road in Sheffield. It is believed that a woman in her 50s was involved in a collision with a car. The driver of the car fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, her injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.”