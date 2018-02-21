Puppies stolen by men armed with knife during Doncaster raid

Four puppies were stolen from a house in Doncaster by a gang of men armed with a knife.

Three men stole four Labradoodle pups after breaking into a house in Pinfold Lane, Moss, while the occupants were out.

Four pups have been stolen in a raid in Doncaster

CCTV revealed that one of the men was armed with a knife.

They struck between 2.10pm and 2.35pm yesterday and also stole cash, jewellery and clothing as well as the pups.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, who is leading the police investigation into the raid, said: "A full investigation is currently underway into the incident and we have been reviewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and making enquiries in the area.

"Understandably this has been incredibly distressing for the victims, who have had further upset and heartbreak as they have to come to terms with having four of their beloved puppies stolen.

"I would like to reassure our local communities that work is ongoing to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We are currently working hard to find the puppies and other property and I would urge anyone with information to please report it and help us mend their broken hearts."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 576 of February 20.