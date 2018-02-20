These are South Yorkshire Police's most wanted men and women - do you know where they are?

An attempted murder, an arson attack with intent to endanger life and the discovery of a drug den are among a series of cases detectives want Star readers to help solve.

They have issued images of nine men and one woman they believe could hold vital information about a number of unsolved cases – and are urging members of the public to report their whereabouts.

One of the incidents was an attack on a 25-year-old man in Fleury Road, Gleadless Valley, who was shot in the hand with a crossbow.

Detectives also want help in finding those involved with a drug den discovered in Burngreave last month.

Officers found cannabis and Class A drugs during a house raid.

Temporary Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: “Keeping people safe in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire is our absolute priority, and apprehending those suspected of committing crime is a significant part of our role in making our communities safer.

“There are occasions where we need the public’s help to identify those suspected of crimes, or we ask for your help to find individuals who are actively evading arrest. We all have a part to play in keeping Sheffield safe and working alongside the public is one way we can work together to tackle crime in our communities.

“We know that some of you may be concerned about some of the incidents referred to, as you will see that some of the individuals we need your help to find are wanted in connection with some incredibly serious offences. I want to reassure you that our officers are truly dedicated to keeping you safe and have worked relentlessly to arrest these individuals, using every available policing tactic.

“I’d urge anyone who may be able to help us find one of these individuals to get in touch. The information you provide will go directly to officers and whatever details you’re able to share, could just be the final piece of the puzzle we need.”

She added: “The crimes these individuals are wanted in connection with have either caused harm or injury to another person, or have had a significant impact on a community.

“Burglary in particular is one such offence – while there may not be a violent element to this crime, we know it can have a massive impact on victims and the surrounding community, who feel vulnerable as a result. This is unacceptable and we’re calling upon our local communities to help us find these individuals.

“Many of these crimes have at least one victim associated with it, in some cases entire families could have been affected by violence, or burglary, or robbery. Those victims need our support and they need our help.

“As a community, we need to share what information we have about those individuals who commit crime and make a concerted effort to make Sheffield a zero-tolerance city for criminals and those who would seek to cause harm.

“If you are able to help us with any of our ongoing investigations, or hold information about any of the individuals pictured here, please do not approach them but call us.

“No matter how small a detail, it could be important so please get in touch.”

Attempted murder: Joseph Din

Officers want to speak to the 25-year-old over an attempted murder and an arson attack with intent to endanger life.

At 6.20am on Saturday, November 18, a 25-year-old man was shot with a crossbow in the Fleury Road area of Gleadless.

The victim’s house in Rotherham was then set on fire later that morning.

Both offences are believed to be connected.

Detectives in Sheffield investigating the discovery of a significant amount of cannabis, Class A drugs and a cannabis production set-up during a raid in Burngreave last month believe that this man has links to the property.

They believe the 53-year-old may hold vital information about the drugs.

He is also wanted for failing to appear at court for a hearing and is said to be actively evading arrest.

This 32-year-old man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over two assaults.

At around 8am on New Year’s Eve 2017 a 24-year-old man suffered facial injuries after he was attacked in Park Avenue, Anston, Rotherham.

They also believe he may hold information about an attack on a woman at a pub in Rotherham the night before.

He is known to frequent the Dinnington area of Rotherham.

Detectives investigating an attack on a man in Park Avenue, Anston, Rotherham, on New Year’s Eve 2017 believe this 19-year-old could hold vital information to assist with enquiries into the incident.

A 24-year-old man suffered facial injuries during the disturbance, which broke out at 8am on Sunday, December 31.

He is one of two men who detectives want to trace over the attack.

This 36-year-old is believed to hold information about a burglary in Millhouses Lane, Millhouses, committed at around 6.45pm on Sunday, February 4.

The keys to a car were stolen during the break-in but the occupants were in the house at the time and were able to prevent the burglar from stealing the vehicle and he fled on foot.

Broughton is believed to have links to Wybourn.

On 21 December 2017, a house on Prince of Wales Road, Manor, was broken into and bank cards, a purse, jewellery and cash were stolen.

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11, a handbag was stolen on West Street in the city centre and the victim’s cards were used in shops on West Street and Netherthorpe Road.

Barley, aged 32, is believed to hold information to help officers.

Between midnight and 8am on Wednesday, January 17, a large quantity of fishing tackle, a quad bike, a mountain bike and a motocross bike were stolen during a burglary in Swinton, Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police described the value of the stolen items as ‘substantial’.

Hancock, aged 27, who has links to Parson Cross and the surrounding areas, may have information about the incident.

This 24-year-old is wanted over two burglaries committed in Sheffield on October 15 and 17 last year as well as the theft of a motorbike in the city on October 22.

Detectives claim Hinkler is aware that he is wanted for questioning and is actively evading arrest. He has failed to turn up for appointments at police stations on three occasions.

Hinkler is believed to frequent the Woodthorpe area of Sheffield.

Detectives want to trace this man and woman as possible witnesses to disorder in the Wicker area of Sheffield in the early hours of Saturday, December 23.

Four men were found with stab wounds on Walker Street following an attack believed to be linked to a separate incident inside Niche nightclub, where another man was assaulted.

Three men have been charged.

A probe is under way into a robbery at the Co-op in Ecclesfield at around 5.50pm on Sunday, January 21, during which staff were threatened by a man with a machete.

The suspect, who escaped with cash, drove off in a stolen vehicle which had been taken from the High Green area two days before the raid and was later found burnt out in Shiregreen.

Buttery is believed to hold vital information about the incident.

