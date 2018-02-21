Four arrested after police chase following theft from Meadowhall's Apple store

Four arrests were made after a police chase following the theft of items from the Apple store at Meadowhall.

Police officers from South Yorkshire and Derbyshire were involved in an operation which resulted in a car which failed to stop being boxed in by four police cars in Stanwick.

Items stolen from Meadowhall in Sheffield

Four arrests were made at the scene and a number of MacBooks and iPhones stolen from the Apple store at Meadowhall were seized.