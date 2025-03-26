Clifton Park: £900k revamp at much-loved waterpark due to be complete by summer

By Ciara Healy
Published 26th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST

A revamp of Clifton Park’s popular waterpark area is underway and set to be completed by the summer holidays.

Installed in 2008 through a Heritage Lottery Funded project, the waterpark has been a favourite for 15 years but wear and tear has left some equipment non-functional.

The water park at Clifton Park is due to be revamped and open for summerThe water park at Clifton Park is due to be revamped and open for summer
After extensive consultation with Clifton Park visitors, local schools and SEND groups, plans are now underway to revamp the space into a more inclusive playground for the community.

The £900,000 facility will feature upgraded safety standards and interactive equipment to promote imaginative play.

Improved accessibility will ensure all children can enjoy the space, with a focus on water conservation and environmental learning.

The area will also include a modern operating system for more efficient water use.

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Rotherham Council, said: “The redevelopment the park’s waterplay is more than just a facelift - it’s a commitment to enhancing community infrastructure, promoting health and wellbeing, and creating a safe and engaging space for children to play.”

She said the revamp of the waterplay is just one of a series of investments the council have made in the last year in family-friendly facilities across the borough. This includes play areas, a new SEND hub and Forge Island.

She added: “This particular investment will encourage physical activity, family engagement, and environmental awareness and put outdoor play at the heart of the community.”

