Clifton Park: £900k revamp at much-loved waterpark due to be complete by summer
Installed in 2008 through a Heritage Lottery Funded project, the waterpark has been a favourite for 15 years but wear and tear has left some equipment non-functional.
After extensive consultation with Clifton Park visitors, local schools and SEND groups, plans are now underway to revamp the space into a more inclusive playground for the community.
The £900,000 facility will feature upgraded safety standards and interactive equipment to promote imaginative play.
Improved accessibility will ensure all children can enjoy the space, with a focus on water conservation and environmental learning.
The area will also include a modern operating system for more efficient water use.
Councillor Victoria Cusworth, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Rotherham Council, said: “The redevelopment the park’s waterplay is more than just a facelift - it’s a commitment to enhancing community infrastructure, promoting health and wellbeing, and creating a safe and engaging space for children to play.”
She said the revamp of the waterplay is just one of a series of investments the council have made in the last year in family-friendly facilities across the borough. This includes play areas, a new SEND hub and Forge Island.
She added: “This particular investment will encourage physical activity, family engagement, and environmental awareness and put outdoor play at the heart of the community.”
