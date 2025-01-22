Watersplash at Clifton Park to be upgraded with cannons, buckets and run-though arches

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Clifton Park’s much-loved water park will be upgraded with new facilities following a £900,000 investment from Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC).

The existing watersplash features a fountain pool with 64 jets and an interactive pool – but is ‘nearing the end of its life,’ according to RMBC.

The planned redevelopment will retain the paddling pool but introduce exciting new features, including water cannons, buckets, and run-through archways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new facility will remain free for visitors, following community feedback from a 2024 consultation.

The existing watersplash features a fountain pool with 64 jets and an interactive pool – but is ‘nearing the end of its life,’ according to RMBC.The existing watersplash features a fountain pool with 64 jets and an interactive pool – but is ‘nearing the end of its life,’ according to RMBC.
The existing watersplash features a fountain pool with 64 jets and an interactive pool – but is ‘nearing the end of its life,’ according to RMBC.

The £900,000 budget for the project has been allocated as part of the council’s capital programme. While the decision notice for the direct contract award is publicly available, the accompanying detailed report remains commercially sensitive and is exempt from public release.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved the direct award of a contract for the design and delivery for the facility on January 20.

Ustigate Ltd has been appointed as the specialist contractor for the works.

Related topics:Clifton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice