Watersplash at Clifton Park to be upgraded with cannons, buckets and run-though arches
The existing watersplash features a fountain pool with 64 jets and an interactive pool – but is ‘nearing the end of its life,’ according to RMBC.
The planned redevelopment will retain the paddling pool but introduce exciting new features, including water cannons, buckets, and run-through archways.
The new facility will remain free for visitors, following community feedback from a 2024 consultation.
The £900,000 budget for the project has been allocated as part of the council’s capital programme. While the decision notice for the direct contract award is publicly available, the accompanying detailed report remains commercially sensitive and is exempt from public release.
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council approved the direct award of a contract for the design and delivery for the facility on January 20.
Ustigate Ltd has been appointed as the specialist contractor for the works.
