Probe into another stabbing in Sheffield continues this morning

A police probe into a stabbing in Sheffield is continuing this morning after another victim was rushed to hospital with a knife wound.

A man was stabbed in Norwood Road, Sheffield, last night

South Yorkshire Police said he was injured during an ‘altercation’ between the occupants of two vehicles on Norwood Road, close to the Northern General Hospital last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing just before 6pm and residents said armed officers were deployed.

