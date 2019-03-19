Have your say

A popular Rotherham man’s organs have been donated to save the lives of others after he lost his fight for life after an attack outside a pub.

Danny Dix, aged 38, was assaulted when violence flared outside The County pub in Bridgegate, Rotherham town centre, on Saturday, March 9.

Danny Dix

The dad-of-one, whose daughter is just nine years old, was rushed to hospital and fought for life for a week before he died on Saturday, March 16.

Five arrests have been made over his death, with three suspects released on bail and two released under investigation.

It has now emerged that Danny’s family consented to his organs being donated to help save the lives of others.

His friend Ivor Hillman said it was a ‘tremendous gesture’.

In a moving Facebook post, he said: “Danny Dix who sadly passed away a few days ago after being brutally attacked has had all his organs donated which will now go to saving other people's lives.

“Massive respect to Danny and his family.

“One young life lost but leaving a legacy to help other people live a better life.”

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Danny online, with one friend describing him as a ‘great, kind, caring human being’.

Last night a vigil was held in Rotherham town centre where friends and relatives gathered to remember Danny.

Balloons were released and his favourite music was played.

His brother, Simon Dix, said: “We can't thank you all enough for what you have done for our Danny.

“It's comforting for us to know that the good people of this world far outweigh the bad.

“Rotherham over years has had some bad press and is often ridiculed, but this goes to show that the town is full of wonderful people with big hearts. Thank you.”

Anyone with information about the incident which led to Danny’s death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 675 of March 9.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.