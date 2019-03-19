The organiser of a fundraiser in memory of a ‘doting dad’ who died after an attack outside a Rotherham pub said he is ‘overwhelmed’ at the response so far.

The event has been organised in memory of 38-year-old Danny Dix, who died one week after he was attacked outside The County pub on Bridgegate in Rotherham town centre.

Danny Dix died one week after he was attacked outside a Rotherham pub

Money raised at the event is to be donated to Danny’s nine-year-old daughter, Freya, who he is said to have doted on.

Danny was found injured when police officers were called to a fight between a group of three men on Saturday, March 9.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved and died one week later.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three have been released on bail and two have been released under investigation.

Danny’s friend, Ivor Hillman, has organised a fundraising event to be held at The Mailcoach on Wellgate, Rotherham, on Friday, April 26.

Supporters of the event have donated dozens of prizes for raffles and auctions, including tattoo studio sessions, football tickets, signed shirts, original signed lyrics from punk band The Skids, beauty treatments and meal vouchers

In a Facebook post he said: “Overwhelmed and humbled about the response and support I've got from my Danny Dix fundraising night.

“I've emailed, text and rung anyone everyone I thought could help and no one has let me down.

“Danny Dix lost his life and all he did was go out watch a footy match and ended up losing his life.

“Danny was a young man and a great dad and will sorely be missed.

“He leaves a young daughter who he doted on and he will never see her grow.

“I really truly thank everyone that has donated contributed or even sent messages of support.”

Adelle Haigh the mother of Danny’s young daughter, said breaking the news to the little girl was the ‘worst unimaginable thing’ she has ever had to do.

In a moving Facebook post, she said: “Danny adored Freya. She was his absolute world as he is hers.

“Sleep tight Danny you beautiful soul, and thank you for the greatest gift of all. You will forever live on through Freya whilst you guide her through life.”

Click HERE to donate to an online fundraising page set up to help towards funeral costs.

Anyone with information on the attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 675 of March 9.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.