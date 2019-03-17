Man dies after assault in Rotherham

A 38-year-old man has died after an assault in Rotherham.

Daniel Robert Dix, known as Danny, died in hospital yesterday afternoon, a week after being critically injured in the attack in Rotherham town centre.

He had been airlifted to hospital after police were called last Saturday, March 9, at 4.30pm, to Bridgegate, near the Rotherham Interchange, to a report of a fight between a group of men outside The County pub.

His family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have urged anyone who may have information that could help to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances but sadly, I can confirm that Danny passed away in hospital yesterday afternoon, Saturday, March 16. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time.

Police at the scene of the assault at Bridgegate in Rotherham town centre on Saturday, March 9 (pic: Nasar Raoof)

“As our enquiries into the initial assault continue, we remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened.

If you have any information that might help us, please contact 101, quoting incident number 675 of March 9. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident. Three have been released on bail and two have been released under investigation.