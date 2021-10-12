Why Sheffield city centre's skyline could change if new university campus is approved

It’s the first phase of Sheffield Hallam University’s new campus within its current City Campus on the former Science Park and car park at Howard Street.

Three new buildings, four to seven storeys high, will be erected around a new public area called University Green on Arundel Lane, altering the city centre skyline.

At maximum occupancy, the blocks would accommodate 3,581 students and staff.

Artist\'s impression of the new Sheffield Hallam campus and University Green (Image: Sheffield Hallam University)

A well-lit pedestrianised area linking Howard Street with Charles Street will provide access through the development and a link between University buildings.

A new high quality public space along part of this route will include sensory planting, open lawns and 30 new trees.

Two car parks, one with 98 spaces for SHU permit holders and the other with 75 spaces for the public, will be lost but there will be limited disabled parking and space for 96 bikes.

Officers are recommending the plans be approved in the key industrial area which was famous for its cutlery and steel production.

From Howard Street Looking Into University Green (Image Sheffield Hallam University)

It’s characterised by a grid pattern street layout, adopted from earlier Georgian town planning, courtyard areas flanked by mixed small scale industrial and apartments, buildings generally three to four storeys and dense, tight developments.

Concerns new development would be ‘out of scale with adjoined listed buildings’

Heritage groups have raised some concerns. The Conservation Advisory Group says the scale exceeds the guideline maximum of three to five storeys and is out of scale with adjoining listed buildings

It says stepping up of heights down Howard Street “nullifies the effect of the city’s dramatic topography” and the tallest building which is meant as a focal point for visitors arriving from the station is “architecturally bland and unexciting”.

Historic England says the University has missed key opportunities to deliver “a locally distinctive development of sufficient richness”.

It adds: “Howard Lane and Arundel Lane are truncated, downgraded, re-aligned and partially removed.

“This makes the grid iron pattern less legible and erodes the character of the conservation area. It would also harm the special interest of the grade II listed 105 and 113 Arundel Street through loss of context.

“Without the richness of the architectural vibrancy and diversity visible in the historic buildings, the new development fails to nestle as successfully as it could.

“The current approach to the new buildings would result in the loss of the sensitive industrial-cum-domestic character of the conservation area, which is fundamental to its identity and its special interest.

“The introduction of a bolder scheme which takes account of the human scale of development and the architectural variety of the historic buildings is required.”

Planning officers say the development will cause some harm to heritage assets, but this is “less than substantial” when weighed against the public benefits of the scheme.

They say: “The redevelopment will allow Hallam University to grow and develop and the scheme is well designed and will create a civic gateway development which will enhance the main route from the railway station.”