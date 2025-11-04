Pictures reveal how modern high-rise flats could look under plans to demolish and replace a 1970s Sheffield ‘eyesore’ office block.

The Weston Tower building on West Bar Green, close to what is now the Dutch roundabout, has not been used for years, and if plans are given the go-ahead could be knocked down with the site redeveloped as housing.

How the new Weston Tower would look, on West Bar Green, if plans are approved. Picture: HLM Architects | HLM Architects

Pictures sent to Sheffield Council as part of a planning application show how it could look, with a high central tower flanked by two smaller blocks. Between them, they would house 316 flats, as well as space for shops or other commercial businesses.

The development would be 26 storeys high.

Artists’ impressions are included in a design and access statement drawn up by HLM Architects, for the developer, Packaged Living And Buccleuch Property (Weston) Limited.

The current building, left, would be demolished, with detail from the ground at the new Weston Tower pictured right. Picture: HLM Architects | HLM Architects

The architects state: “The proposed development at Weston Tower aims to deliver 316 new ‘build to rent’ homes in a significant and rapidly developing area of the city centre on a site which has been vacant and dilapidated for many years.

“Weston Tower seeks to create a vibrant new community with a positive contribution to the emerging urban realm and wider city regeneration goals in terms of the delivery of homes on brownfield sites within the central area.

“The proposed new homes will contain a vibrant mix of Studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments to satisfy local needs.

Another view of how the new Weston Tower would look on West Bar Green. Picture: HLM Architects | HLM Architects

“The development also includes a range of amenity areas for residents including a rooftop terrace with far reaching views of Sheffield’s skyline.”

They describe the site as currently being occupied by a disused and derelict office building and distribution centre, Weston Tower, built in the 1970s.

Residents in the planned new block would also have access to a number of shared internal and external spaces, such as lounges and games rooms

There would also be a front desk, and the developer says residents should feel as if they are renting the whole building, not just their apartment.

Colin Gregory, of neighbouring Feast sandwich shop on Queen Street, has in the past said the existing building on the site is the first thing people see as they approach Sheffield.

He described it a “real blot” that is “pulling the whole area down.”

Various schemes to revive the nine-storey Weston Tower had previously fallen by the wayside.

In 2006, proposals to create a 23-storey tower at the site, which would have been one of Sheffield’s tallest buildings, were approved but work never began and seven years later the building was sold for just £700,000.

In 2015, fresh plans were unveiled to extend the building, creating an 11-storey ‘blade-like’ tower with nearly 150 apartments, but these also came to nothing.