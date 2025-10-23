In their high performance supercars, they looked every bit the Premier League superstar footballers as they drove in convoy along the Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But these where no Manchester United superstars - they were two Sheffield grandmothers ready to make a big arrival at The Belfry, in Beighton to see their friends.

Bessie Watts in the McLaren, with its owner, Robin Gibbons, who drove her to The Belfry, in Beighton. Photo: Kathy Markwick | Kathy Markwick

They had been treated to a trip in the supercars by the Sheffield based organisation Granborghini, which was set up to give lonely pensioners some excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bessie Watts, aged 92, from Killamarsh, and Betty Tynan, aged 82, from Norfolk Park, turned heads en-route, as Betty was chauffeured in a Lamborghini, and Bessie in a McLaren.

When they arrived, after a journey along the Mosborough Parkway and Eckington Way, they were greeted by friends from the friendship lunch which is held at the pub.

Betty Tynan in a supercar at The Belfry: Photo: Kathy Markwick | Kathy Markwick

The trip for the pair was organised after Mark Cody, who runs Granborghini, offered rides to members of the group last month.

But Bessie and Betty missed out, so he organised a trip for each of them to make up for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Betty said: “It’s a great feeling - my adrenalin went through the roof in the car! It’s absolutely brilliant when it accelerates. I’m so grateful to Mark and the young lads who took us in their cars.

Mark Cody hands flowers to Bessie Watts after her trip to The Belfry, Beighton, Sheffield, in a McLaren supercar. Photo: Submitted | Photo: Submitted

“I waved at people out of the window when they turned to look at us. They probably though I was famous!”

Mark, aged 36, set up the scheme after he lost his own grandmother, who took her own life during the pandemic. He wanted to do something to make life more fun for lonely Sheffield pensioners.

He said: “The inception was in 2021 after I had lost my own grandmother. It left me with the feeling that no one should ever have the feeling that they had no where to turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I looked into it, and it seemed to be a problem that was rife among retirees. I set up Granborghini because I wanted to do something out of the box.

“I wanted to get people excited about life again. Now I’ve been doing Granborghini as a project for 19 months.”

Kathy Markham, who runs the friendship lunches at the pub said she was delighted at their success and grateful for the support from Granborghini.