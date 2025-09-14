One of the new leading faces of the Green Party has never forgotten his roots, and remains inspired by his Sheffield upbringing as he takes his working-class background onto the national stage.

A shift in one of the nation’s growing left-wing parties took place last week when Zack Polanski was elected as the Green Party’s newest leader.

Alongside him, both Rachel Millward - the co-leader of Wealden District Council - and Leeds’ Gipton and Harehills ward councillor Mothin Ali rose to co-deputy leaders.

And while Mothin’s political career may have drawn him to Leeds, where he moved after studying at university in the city, his background is much more local.

“I grew up in Darnall,” he told The Star.

“I still visit Sheffield, I’ve got family there, and when I come in it still feels like home.

“It’s like if you’re a student who lives away from your parents and you come back to visit - it still feels like that.

“I still know all the streets, I grew up on those streets - it’s part of me.”

"I still visit Sheffield, I've got family there, and when I come in it still feels like home," says Green Party deputy leader Mothin Ali as he talks about the importance of remembering your roots.

Mothin attended the now abandoned Kettlebridge School and Firth Park School - now Firth Park Academy - while his dad provided for the family as a steel worker.

Immigrating from Bangladesh, Mothin’s father rose through the ranks to become a crane operator.

“He wasn’t messing about,” Mothin added.

“In those days, for an immigrant to get from the shop floor to a crane driver, it was a big achievement.”

With an almost cliched Sheffield upbringing, it makes sense that Mothin’s politics followed suit.

He explained that he originally supported Labour.

Following the closure of coal mines and years of austerity hitting South Yorkshire under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government in the 1980s, Labour was able to style itself as the party of the working class.

However, under the leadership of people like Tony Blair, Mothin explains that he felt the party was pushing further towards the right.

He felt that the socialist roots of the party were being abandoned and was swayed by the Green Party’s more unabashedly left wing approach.

He joined the party and in 2024 was elected to be a representative at Leeds City Council.

Speaking of his disillusionment with Labour, Mothin said: “They’ve taken the party away from its socialist roots.

“They’ve left a lot of those working people doing manual jobs, what we’d call traditional working class jobs, they’ve forgotten about them in effect.

“With the Greens, one of our key missions is to bring in green industry - so create green jobs, provide opportunities for people to transfer their skills from one industry to another.

“That’s what I’m talking about with the closing of the coal mines, because there was nothing there to replace it where do these people go?

“If there was something straight away to say ‘you’re gonna move into this job and transfer your skills’ then people’s life chances would have been vastly improved.

“That’s what a lot of political parties have lacked, a voice that makes sure those interests are represented.

“That’s why I’ve stepped up, because I think if we don’t represent that voice we’re losing and ignoring a massive chunk of society.”

The newly announced leadership has shifted the party, resulting in what Mothin describes as a ‘buzz’ around the futures of its politics.

Leader Zack Polanski has stated that this newly reinvigorated Green Party is here to ‘replace’ Keir Starmer’s Labour, which has been criticised for chasing Reform-style right wing policies.

Beyond his proposed policy changes, Polanski has started a new podcast and is hoping to improve the party’s presence in the media.

In close to two weeks they have already seen a rise in membership, and with potentially years before the next General Election there is plenty of time for new faces to rise to the forefront.

“I’ve never been as excited as I am right now about politics,” Mothin added.

“The energy since last Tuesday - it feels like a long time ago, but it’s only been a week.

“The excitement and the enthusiasm that I feel right now, I’ve never been as inspired as I am now.”

And for those in Sheffield wanting to make their voice heard, Mothin has some words of inspiration.

"If people try and put up obstacles, you have to jump over and you have to find a way around it." Mothin speaks on the importance of making your voice heard 'regardless of the party' or issue.

“Young people are the future - you’re going to be the people who pick up the baton and take everything forward.

“Your generation is the one who's going to have to face the brunt of climate change. You’re going to be the people who are going to have to really strive and transform this country, and it’s a lot of responsibility.

“You have to be at the centre of this conversation, because if you’re not your voice won’t be heard and your interests won’t be represented.

“So what I’d encourage young people is, regardless of what political party it is, get involved. Regardless of what issue it is, get involved, because you have to speak out.

“If people try and put up obstacles, you have to jump over and you have to find a way around it.

“My dad died when I was seven, so my mum had to raise us by herself. We’ve come from a massive disadvantage.

“But if I can do it, or if I can make it, then anyone can.

“That has to be the message. If someone like me can work their way up, I think anyone can do it, but they need determination and they need that support.

“We’ve got to make sure that whenever us working class people get into power we don’t forget our roots and we don’t forget the people who built us up.”