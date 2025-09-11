Free chocolate and flowers handed out as Muslims mark special day in Sheffield city centre
Members of the Muslim community in Sheffield handed out free roses and chocolate in the city centre last weekend to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad.
The event, organised by the charitable organisation An Nasiha, known as Mawlid in the City, saw hundreds of roses handed out to shoppers, with similar events run around the world.
It was the eighth time it has been run in Sheffield.
Councillor Zahira Naz, who was at the event: said: “At a time when hatred and division too often creep into our communities, this project stands as a shining example of compassion, bridge-building, and unity. By sharing roses, smiles, and messages of peace, we were reminded that love has no boundaries, and kindness speaks every language.
“My heartfelt thanks go to Zia Ul Islam Khan, Hafiz Adil Malik, and all the incredible volunteers at An-Nasiha who made this beautiful gathering possible. Your dedication uplifts hearts and inspires us all.
“This is what true unity looks like. May we continue to nurture it, spread it, and pray for a future where peace and understanding blossom everywhere.”
Independent Coun Qais Al-Ahdal, of Darnall, added: “Roses, balloons and sweets were shared with passers-by. Such efforts strengthen city harmony and cohesion. It was also wonderful to see so many smiles that day as a result.”