Free chocolate and flowers handed out as Muslims mark special day in Sheffield city centre

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 07:47 BST
Free flowers and chocolates and chocolates were handed out in Sheffield city centre – as the city’s Muslim community celebrated a special month in their calendar.

Members of the Muslim community in Sheffield handed out free roses and chocolate in the city centre last weekend to celebrate the birth of the prophet Muhammad.

Flowers and chocolate were given out in Sheffield city cente as Muslims marked a special day on the religious calendarplaceholder image
Flowers and chocolate were given out in Sheffield city cente as Muslims marked a special day on the religious calendar | Submitted

The event, organised by the charitable organisation An Nasiha, known as Mawlid in the City, saw hundreds of roses handed out to shoppers, with similar events run around the world.

It was the eighth time it has been run in Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Zahira Naz, who was at the event: said: “At a time when hatred and division too often creep into our communities, this project stands as a shining example of compassion, bridge-building, and unity. By sharing roses, smiles, and messages of peace, we were reminded that love has no boundaries, and kindness speaks every language.

People taking part in Mawlid in the City at the weekend outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: Submittedplaceholder image
People taking part in Mawlid in the City at the weekend outside Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.

“My heartfelt thanks go to Zia Ul Islam Khan, Hafiz Adil Malik, and all the incredible volunteers at An-Nasiha who made this beautiful gathering possible. Your dedication uplifts hearts and inspires us all.

“This is what true unity looks like. May we continue to nurture it, spread it, and pray for a future where peace and understanding blossom everywhere.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Independent Coun Qais Al-Ahdal, of Darnall, added: “Roses, balloons and sweets were shared with passers-by. Such efforts strengthen city harmony and cohesion. It was also wonderful to see so many smiles that day as a result.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice