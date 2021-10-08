Decision due on licence for late night bar at Sheffield's former Yankees restaurant

If granted as requested, the applicant will be allowed to serve alcohol from Lounge on 418 Ecclesall Road until 1am and close at 1.30am, seven days a week.

But there have been representations from 13 interested parties including several objections from local residents.

One resident, who lives on the nearby Dover Road, said: “I would like to protest most strongly at the above application for yet another bar in my area ofEcclesall Road.

Former restaurant.

“There are already 10 bars in the vicinity of Botanical and Marks & Spencer, with houses running all the way to and beyond Collegiate Crescent on northern side. That is enough.

“There are local pubs like the Porter Brook that are family-friendly and not solely for singles, i.e. Sheffielders from other areas, some of whom I, at nearly 80, find quite intimidating.

“The two real ale pubs are very popular and are run by locals. This is what thecommunity needs and profits from.

“The closing times are absurd for a residential area.”

The Environmental Protection Service and South Yorkshire Police asked for a number of conditions on the licence including that outside dining or drinking should end by 9pm.

A decision by the council was due in September but the meeting was deferred and will now take place on Tuesday, October 12 from 10am.

A planning application was also submitted for the site which has received eight objections and six letters of support so far.

Nearby Nando’s said: “It’s a great location especially when it has a big seating area, Sheffield needs something different. Everyone is doing the same thing but this would attract so many people from different cities.”

K2 Proctor Hair Work said: “I think it’s the best thing that’s going to happen on this road. It’s a healthy style bar, not just alcohol, they are doing exotic fruit platters and fresh smoothies. The outside would be a good idea as it’s good size. I’ll definitely be trying it once it’s open.”

Some residents raised concerns about the late hours and a new entrance which would be created on Thompson Road.

One resident said: “There are families with young children, people who need to rise early for work and also students and the extra noise this will create into the early hours will impact on a good quality of sleep and tranquillity, which we are all entitled to.

“There is a ‘no noise after midnight’ clause in this area for residents so why should this application be allowed to not follow this ruling?

“We have people climbing over the gates into the Botanical Gardens occasionally and noisily during the late evening and I’m sure this will increase should there be an exit directly onto Thompson Road.”