Striking Sheffield bin workers take their union campaign to Leeds

Striking Veolia refuse workers from Sheffield have demonstrated in Leeds to call for the support of the city’s council leaders in their four-month strike for union recognition.

The protest, which was joined by Unite members and activists from the region, took place outside Leeds Civic Hall while a meeting of the council’s executive board was taking place. The strikers are calling on board members to pledge their support for their demands as the Leeds council also has a waste management services contract with Veolia.

Members of the Unite union walked out of the Veolia Lumley Street depot to start continuous strike action on August 20, which has seen disruption of recycling collections and services in particular.

Members of Unite the Union on their picket line with the Sheffield Trades Council banner outside the Sheffield City Council waste management contractor Veolia's Lumley Street depot. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Unite members are seeking recognition of their union by Veolia, who run the waste management contract for Sheffield City Council.

Currently, the company will only recognise the GMB union at the Sheffield depot for negotiations over pay and conditions. Unite is also seeking recognition for health and safety issues.

The strikers have previously petitioned Sheffield City Council to step in to help settle the dispute and have also protested around the UK and at the French company’s Paris offices.

The union says that it has many other agreements with the company.

Sheffield bin striker Joel Mayfield presenting a petition calling for Sheffield City Council waste management contractor Veolia to recognise the Unite trade union. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Mistaken

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers have a basic right to be represented by their chosen union. Veolia is very much mistaken if they think Unite will go quietly into the night.

“Instead, we will be turning up the volume and targeting Veolia across its business.

“Anyone who does business with Veolia will now be hearing from Unite no matter where they operate. Veolia needs to officially recognise Unite in Sheffield and needs to do so now.”

Striker Joel Mayfield said: “The workers at the Veolia Sheffield depot are only requesting one simple thing and that is to be represented in collective bargaining by the union of our choice.

“We are now seeking wider support from the partners of Veolia, their shareholders, directors, and the public to bring this dispute to an end – one stroke of a pen is all that it needs.”